What does FMB mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok, or other popular social media apps like Instagram, you might have seen the acronym ‘FMB’ in the comments.

TikTok is full of time-saving acronyms, and ‘FMB’ is just one of the many terms that have become increasingly popular on the video app.

However, its meaning might not be immediately clear to everyone, especially those who are new to social media platforms, or less familiar with the lingo used by younger users.

If you’ve ever seen someone use this acronym in a video, caption, or comment on TikTok, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

FMB meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, FMB usually stands for ‘Follow Me Back.’ This phrase is often used by users who are trying to increase their follower count.

For example, when someone follows another user, they might comment “FMB?” on that person’s video or send them a direct message with “FMB” to ask them to politely return the favor by following them back. It’s a way to encourage mutual support and to build connections within the app.

Another common scenario is when users participate in “follow trains,” where a group of users agrees to follow each other to boost everyone’s follower count. In these instances, ‘FMB’ is often used in the comments or captions to signal that participants should follow back those who follow them.

This practice is especially common among smaller content creators who are trying to grow their audience and reach more people. Although the term frequently pops up on TikTok, it’s also used across various social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter/X.

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.