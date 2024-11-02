What does ‘fein’ mean on TikTok? Viral slang term explained

While scrolling through TikTok, you may have encountered videos mentioning the viral slang term ‘fein.’ Here’s what it means.

The term ‘fein’ has become popular on TikTok, primarily due to Travis Scott’s 2023 song ‘FE!N,’ featuring Playboi Carti.

The hashtag for this slang has amassed over 230,000 posts, with many people using the word in videos and comments. But what does it actually mean?

Fein meaning explained

Rooted in the word ‘fiend,’ ‘fein’ is someone who craves something intensely, similar to an addict or someone who has an intense desire. In modern slang, however, it has taken on a slightly different tone, referring to a person who is excited, amped up, or mischievous.

Artists like Yeat have contributed to this usage, describing their body ‘fiending’ or craving dopamine, tying into the idea of chasing intense experiences or sensations.

In 2024, the ‘FE!N’ chorus, where the word “fein” is repeated, went viral on TikTok, and its catchy, repetitive beat combined with the chorus sparked a wave of memes.

One popular meme is the ‘Fein Fein Fein’ meme, inspired by a viral video of fans passionately singing the chorus at a concert. The male voice sounded unusual, prompting comparisons to Elvis Presley and other characters known for their deep voices.

Another meme associated with the term is the ‘I Hope They Play Fein’ trend. In these videos, users film unexpected settings like family gatherings, classrooms, or quiet public spaces, where they hope Scott’s track would start playing.

This meme plays on the hype and irony, as ‘FE!N’ is clearly a high-energy song that would seem out of place in low-key environments.

If this isn’t the only TikTok slang term that’s confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the most popular phrases on the app.