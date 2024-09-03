What does ‘Do you know you have 30 minutes’ mean? Viral TikTok sound explained

A sound is currently going viral on TikTok which includes a woman’s voice saying “do you know you have 30 minutes” with unsettling music playing in the background, and users have made it into a new trend.

A new sound has been taking over TikTok recently, as more and more users are seen lipsyncing to a sound of a woman saying “Do you know you have 30 minutes.”

The sound has been used in over 135.1K videos on the app, with new videos constantly being uploaded onto the platform. But what does it mean and where does it come from?

Where does the sound come from?

The original TikTok sound comes from a mid-2000s American dating show called Flavor of Love. The sound in question includes contestant Tiffany Pollard asking: “Do you know you have 30 minutes?”

Wikimedia Flavor of Love was a popular dating show during the mid-2000s.

The show was a reality dating show with a similar setup to The Bachelor. Twenty different women competed for the main man, Flavor Flav, and each of them was given a nickname to replace their real name.

Instead of a rose ceremony, the show featured a clock ceremony where each woman who was not eliminated would receive a gold clock to wear around their neck. When someone got eliminated their real name would then be revealed.

Tiffany Pollard was the runner-up in both the first and second seasons of the show, and from there appeared on her own reality dating show called, I Love New York. The iconic meme of her sat on the bed wearing sunglasses is also from the show, so it’s full of very memeable moments.

Sound goes viral on TikTok in new trend

TikTok has taken the sound from Flavor of Love and made it their own by creating a whole new trend revolving around it.

Users on the app are lip syncing to the audio of Pollard saying “Do you know you have 30 minutes” while a scenario is written out on top of the video.

Some examples include letting their friends know they only “have 30 minutes” to get ready after they themselves got ready more quickly, which has been viewed over 10.8 million times.

Meanwhile, other users are interpreting the 30 minutes as a deeper meaning, with some getting an identity crisis over how old they’re getting, while others refer it back to the climate clock, which counts down how much time we have left to fight climate change.

So, if you want to take part and use the sound for a video, you can pretty much decide to focus the sound on whatever you’d like – only your imagination is the limit for the possibilities available.