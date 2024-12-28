What does ‘Dior bags’ mean on TikTok? Bethenny Frankel term explained

Bethenny Frankel has been using the term ‘Dior bags’ as a buzzword in her videos to avoid getting banned while addressing a controversial topic. Here’s what it means.

TikToker Bethenny Frankel has been making waves with her fascination for “DroneTok,” but the topic hit a snag when it became too controversial for TikTok‘s algorithms, leading to her videos disappearing from many users’ For You Pages.

Determined to keep the conversation alive without risking takedowns or a shadow ban, the former reality star found a clever solution: speaking in code. She’s now disguising her drone discussions, and her followers are loving her creative workaround.

‘Dior bags’ meaning on TikTok

Frankel and her followers have started using the term “Dior bags” as a code word for drones. Throughout December, she’s been actively sharing information about the recently spotted UFO-like drones over New Jersey and other states.

Her TikTok videos detail insights she’s gathered from others as well as her own sightings. However, to avoid having her content flagged or banned on the platform, she has begun speaking in code when discussing the topic.

“So the ‘Dior bags’ are real. They are our Dior bags,” she said in one of her videos about the drones. “I have cross referenced this now with people that have worked in organizations that we have heard of, who know about other organizations we have never even heard of, and operations to make these Dior bags,” she claimed.

“And the one thing that the multiple people keep saying is that truth is stranger than fiction, and fiction has become reality, and that there are many things going on at once, at the same time.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@bethennyfrankel/video/7452549489270754602

Frankel then explained that she “can’t even talk about it” on social media, and that’s “crazier” to her. She also added that “it’s become clear” to her that “people do not want me discussing the Dior bags, and yes, to be careful.”

The buzzword has caught on quickly, with more than 19,000 TikTok videos now posted under the hashtag #Diorbags. Commenters on drone-related content have also used the term, leaving those unfamiliar with the code baffled about the sudden rise in discussions about “Dior bags.”

If there are any other terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.