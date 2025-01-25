What does ‘cute winter boots’ mean on TikTok? Viral term explained

The term ‘cute winter boots’ has confused a lot of users on TikTok, as countless videos referencing it have been going viral.

TikTok is packed with slang terms and buzzwords that people use to avoid bans or video removals. Examples include using ‘Dior bags’ as a code for drones or ‘304’ to refer to a promiscuous woman.

Now, the term ‘cute winter boots’ has been making the rounds on the app. A quick search might lead you to believe it’s about finding stylish footwear, with the platform’s “search highlights” featuring tips for trendy winter boots and even links to TikTok Shop promoting women’s shoes.

However, the true meaning of it has little to do with fashion. If you’ve stumbled across videos where users appear to discuss finding the perfect boots but describe them in unusual or unrelated ways, you may have wondered what’s really going on.

‘Cute winter boots’ meaning on TikTok

It turns out that some TikTokers are using the phrase ‘cute winter boots’ as a creative workaround to avoid bans or censorship when addressing sensitive political or social topics.

While they mention the phrase out loud, they often show entirely unrelated messages written in a notebook or on pieces of paper. These messages might include advice on dealing with political changes or details about local events, protests, or developments the user wants to highlight.

Despite the name, the trend has nothing to do with actual boots or shopping for them, which has left many viewers baffled.

“I’m so confused am I supposed to think of something other than cute winter boots I don’t get this,” one user wrote under a video referencing the phrase. “I just wanna know what cute winter boots means,” another said.

One TikTok user explained that the phrase is “a way to have topical conversations and discourse while not being censored and having our voice suppressed.”

Another noted that it’s being used to “push back against U.S. government policies and censorship.”

Ultimately, the phrase allows TikTokers to discuss political topics and critique those in power without triggering algorithmic suppression. By speaking in code, they aim to keep their messages visible and their voices heard, while avoiding potential restrictions on the platform.

If this isn’t the only TikTok slang that’s confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the most popular phrases on the app.