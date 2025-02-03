What does ‘chuzz’ mean on TikTok?

The slang term ‘chuzz’ has left many TikTok users scratching their heads, and even its meaning is confusing to some.

TikTok is a breeding ground for slang terms and acronyms. However, some terms can veer into problematic territory, such as ‘bop,’ a derogatory term for a promiscuous person, or ‘RCTA,’ short for “Race Change To Another,” which has faced backlash for its offensive implications.

Now, a new term – chuzz – is trending on TikTok, leaving users puzzled and sparking debate. So, what does it mean, and how is it used?

‘Chuzz’ meaning on TikTok

According to TikTokers, chuzz is short for ‘chopped huzz,’ which is slang for an unattractive girl. To break it down further, ‘huzz’ is a newer way of saying “hoes” or “w***es,” referring to women in a derogatory manner.

While the term has gained traction in early 2025, many TikTok users are encountering it for the first time, often through videos lamenting or poking fun at its use.

For example, TikToker 245462685bigolepimphoe shared a video with on-screen text: “Someone called me chuzz today (chopped huzz),” while looking visibly upset. The post sparked a wave of funny responses, with commenters mocking the term by inventing their own variations.

One user wrote, “Nah you’re like duzz (decent huzz),” while another added, “Hello muzz (majestical huzz).” Others joined in by referring to themselves as “gruzz (grandma huzz)” to lighten the mood.

Despite its rise in usage, the origins of ‘chuzz’ remain unclear, with many TikTokers confused about its meaning or why it’s being used. Some users report being called chuzz by exes or strangers online, only to learn its offensive definition later.

As with any slang, its popularity reflects the culture of the platform – but it’s worth thinking twice about using terms that put others down. For now, ‘chuzz’ continues to circulate, creating both confusion and controversy.

