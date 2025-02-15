What does BTA mean on TikTok? American football term explained

While using TikTok, you might have come across the acronym ‘BTA,’ which has gone viral after Super Bowl LIX. Here’s what it means.

On February 14, 2025, Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson shouted “BTA” during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory parade in Philadelphia, sparking curiosity among fans.

The phrase quickly gained traction on TikTok as users scrambled to find out its meaning and understand why the American footballer chose to chant it during the celebration.

BTA meaning explained

BTA stands for ‘Beat That A**’ or ‘Belt to A**.’ It’s a term tied to a controversial practice where players use a belt or similar object to strike or spank their opponents, often as part of a celebration or post-game ritual.

The trend has gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, particularly within high school sports, where teams have recreated or parodied the behavior.

This trend first began gaining attention in 2024. On September 12, user yoodeuce shared a video of a football player swinging a belt around in a locker room, synced to the outro of a song called ‘Gettin’ Not Belt.’ It garnered over 4 million views and 500,000 likes.

Shortly after, TikToker 7gotgreathandss uploaded a meme showing himself scuffling with the opposing team after attempting to spank them with a towel during a game. That post racked up 2.5 million plays and over 300,000 likes.

The trend extended beyond football, with other sports joining in. For instance, TikTok user jas.huizar posted a video of a softball team participating in the trend, receiving over 100,000 views.

Many users have raised concerns about the fad’s implications, especially for young athletes. Critics argue that the act promotes aggression, disrespect, and unsportsmanlike behavior, which could negatively influence youth sports culture.

One viewer commented, “The whole part of the hand shake and good game at the end of the game is about good sportsmanship this is like saying good game then spitting in their face.” Another said, “I’m fighting a coach if someone does this to my kid.”

On the other hand, some defenders see BTA as harmless fun or an exaggerated form of team bonding. “Womp womp it’s just a game,” one said. “This is great. Teach them not to lose again,” another added.

However, the polarizing reactions have prompted warnings from parents and coaches, urging players to avoid mimicking the trend during games or practices. Whether seen as a funny meme or a concerning habit, BTA has sparked widespread debate on TikTok and beyond.

