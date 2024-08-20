What does ‘Augusted’ mean on TikTok? Taylor Swift trend explained

Many Taylor Swift fans have taken to TikTok to share their experiences of getting ‘Augusted.’ Here’s what this term means.

On TikTok, the term ‘Augusted’ has gained popularity as a reference to Taylor Swift’s song ‘August,’ in which the character Augustine is left heartbroken by her summer love, James.

This viral term, coined by Swift’s passionate fanbase known as Swifties, encapsulates the feeling of a fleeting romance that ends in disappointment.

The song ‘August’ is part of a trio of tracks from Taylor Swift’s 2020 album ‘Folklore,’ which tells the intertwined stories of a love triangle between three characters: James, Betty, and Augustine.

Article continues after ad

While ‘Betty’ and ‘Cardigan,’ the other two songs in the trio, explore James and Betty’s relationship, ‘August’ delves into Augustine’s perspective as she recalls the bittersweet memories of her summer fling with James, who ultimately chooses to return to Betty, leaving Augustine crushed.

Article continues after ad

‘Augusted’ TikTok trend explained

The hashtag #Augusted has become a recurring trend on TikTok, especially in August, as fans use it to share their own stories of summer love and heartbreak.

‘Getting Augusted’ describes the experience of falling deeply for someone, only to be left behind when the other person chooses someone else.

Article continues after ad

The term has resonated with many users who relate to the feeling of being second best or caught in a love that was never meant to last. Videos featuring this phrase often include a sound clip from ‘August,’ capturing the song’s melancholic yet nostalgic mood.

The concept has also evolved to include themes of giving love a second chance, despite the risks involved.

For some, being ‘Augusted’ is not just about the pain of a failed relationship, but also about the hope and vulnerability of trying again, even when it seems like the odds are stacked against them.

Article continues after ad

This is not the first Taylor Swift trend to go viral in 2024; in April, the singer celebrated the release of her 11th album by inviting her fans to take part in the ‘For A Fortnight’ challenge.