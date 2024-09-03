What does ‘account not found’ mean on TikTok?

While searching for a specific profile on TikTok, you might have come across the ‘account not found’ error. Here’s what it means.

When you’re looking up a specific profile on TikTok and encounter the “account not found” message, it can often be confusing, especially if you’re sure that the account existed previously.

This message may appear for several reasons, and understanding these can help you figure out what’s happening.

‘Account not found’ meaning on TikTok

Here are the different things ‘account not found’ might mean on TikTok:

You have been blocked by the user. If the profile you’re searching for isn’t showing up, it’s possible the user has blocked you. To check, try searching for the same username using a different TikTok account, or ask a friend to search for it. If the profile appears from another account, it’s likely that you’ve been blocked. The account no longer exists. The user may have deleted their TikTok account or changed their username, so their old username won’t lead to their profile anymore. The username was reset by TikTok. TikTok has a policy where it resets custom usernames to generic ones after 180 days of inactivity. The account was banned. TikTok bans accounts that violate its community guidelines. If the user has been banned, their profile will no longer be accessible. App glitches or server errors. Sometimes, the error may not be related to the user at all. TikTok’s servers might be experiencing issues, or there could be a glitch within the app. To check if this is the case, visit a tracker website like Downdetector to see if other users are reporting similar problems. Poor internet connection. A weak Wi-Fi or data connection can also cause issues when trying to access profiles, leading to the ‘account not found’ message.

