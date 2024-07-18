What does a “timeline shift” mean on TikTok? Viral phrase explained

TikTokers are buzzing about the “timeline shift” they claimed took place in July 2024 where individuals experienced an abundance of positivity.

According to a slew of TikTokers, the world entered a portal of positivity this July known as a “timeline shift.”

They believe that the shift altered the positive outlook that people of the world have. While it’s nothing you can see, or touch like a tangible object, the timeline shift is supposed to help individuals experience life with a happier, more joyful lense.

Self-wellness TikToker Britt explained her experience with the timeline shift. She said that she woke up and out of nowhere felt an “undercurrent of change.”

Britt went on to detail that “divine timing” began to take over as changes in her life ensued. Though she unexpectedly had to alter her routine and work life, she said that because of the timeline shift, she felt the universe was working in her favor and not against her.

TikToker Crissy also commented on her experience with the timeline shift. “My body is buzzing right now,” she said as she integrated through the changes.

She went on to say how entering the higher dimension affected her body, adding that it felt like she was “walking through sludge.”

However, she captioned her TikTok, affirming that the timeline shift brought her clarity. “It feels like protection. Like I feel safe somehow,” she said.

Viewers who heard the TikTokers’ testimonies commented by sharing their thoughts on how the supposed timeline shift affected them.

“I’m feeling more optimistic, less bothered, and less chaotic,” wrote one.

“Yesss! I’m shifted into so much motivation & energy & happiness,” added another.

While the timeline shift may have been an inevitable dimension of positivity and enlightenment, it is ultimately up to the individual to embrace it.