What does 808 mean on TikTok?

While browsing TikTok, you might have spotted the number 808 in a video, and wondered what it means.

TikTok users often use numbers, symbols, or phrases that can have layered meanings, like the confusing codeword 304 and the viral slang ‘gyatt.’

If you’re an avid user, you might have spotted the number 808 on the app, which can refer to several things. Some content creators reference it in their videos or hashtags without fully understanding its origins, while others use it with a clear intention.

This number holds significance in both music history and numerology. Its importance spans musical and spiritual realms, making it meaningful in various communities on TikTok.

808 meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, 808 often refers to the Roland TR-808 drum machine, a legendary piece of music equipment that has had a massive impact on modern music production. It’s a staple in genres like hip-hop, electronic music, and pop.

When people reference 808, they might be paying homage to the machine’s iconic sound, which has become synonymous with beats that drive the rhythm of many popular songs.

However, it also has another meaning. In the spiritual and numerological contexts, 808 is often seen as an angel number. This interpretation views the number as a symbol of balance, abundance, and prosperity.

The repeating 8s are thought to represent infinity and an ongoing cycle of success and wealth, while the 0 in the middle can symbolize potential or a new beginning.

For some TikTok users, mentioning 808 in their posts might signal a belief in these spiritual meanings, adding a layer of depth to the content.

