What does 456 mean on a TikTok profile?

While browsing TikTok, you might have seen users with the number 456 in the top-left corner of their profile pictures. Here’s what it means.

If you’ve noticed the number 456 in the top-left corner of TikTok profile pictures, you’re not alone. The mysterious number has sparked curiosity among users. But what does it mean?

It’s a Squid Game profile frame, part of a collaboration between Netflix and TikTok to celebrate the release of Squid Game Season 2.

Article continues after ad

456 meaning on TikTok

The number 456 is a nod to Squid Game’s protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), whose player number is 456 in the show.

Netflix

As the main character of the series, Gi-hun’s journey has become iconic, and Netflix used this reference to engage fans of the show through a fun, interactive feature on TikTok.

How to get the 456 frame

If you want the 456 frame for your profile, here’s how you can get it:

Find someone on TikTok who already has the frame, like squidgamenetflix. Click on their profile picture, and you’ll see an option to “Get frame.” Select this option, and you’ll be prompted to play four games inspired by Squid Game.

After completing the first game, “Red Light, Green Light,” you’ll earn the 456 frame, which will appear on your profile picture. The remaining games, “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Minus One,” “Jegi,” and “Mingle, are all inspired by challenges in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you successfully complete all four games, your 456 frame transforms into the gold piggy bank, a symbol of victory and the ultimate prize in Squid Game.

This interactive feature has become a viral hit, with many TikTok users proudly sporting the 456 frame or striving to win the golden piggy bank.

It’s important to note that this profile frame is only available for a limited time, so make sure to complete the first game quickly to enjoy this exclusive feature.