What are golden, emerald, diamond & crown birthdays? Viral trend explained

The golden, emerald, diamond, and crown birthdays give people yet another reason to look forward to their special day.

Birthdays are often the most anticipated day of the year for people. There are balloons, gifts, cake, and all of the attention on you for the entire day.

While many people are aware of their astrological sign and birthstone, some might be surprised to know there are other ways to celebrate your birthday according to the day it falls on. On TikTok, one may find others celebrating their golden, emerald, diamond, or crown birthdays. But what does it mean?

A golden birthday is when the age you’re turning is the same as the day of your birthday. For instance, if your birthday is on the 18th of the month and it’s your 18th birthday, you’d be celebrating your golden birthday.

An emerald birthday is when your birth month is the same number as the age you’re turning. So, if you were born in May, your emerald birthday would be the day you turn five years old.

Being that there are only 12 months, an emerald birthday may only be celebrated up until age 12 — so current TikTokers might already be past this day of celebration.

A diamond birthday is when the last two numbers of the year you were born match the age you’re turning that year. If you were born in 1994, your diamond birthday would be at age 94.

A crown birthday is when the age you’re turning is the same as the last two numbers of the year you were born as well as the day you were born. For instance, if your birthday is October 21, 2021, your crown birthday would be on your 21st birthday.

Other popular TikTok trends that could even be enjoyed while celebrating your birthday include the suspect and dafuq challenges. TikTok’s ‘I’m locked in with myself’ trend also serves as a way to help prepare you to be the best version of yourself by your next birthday.