Wedding sparks debate by using cat’s litter box to serve food

A TikToker sparked a heated debate online after she claimed that meals were served in a litter box during a loved one’s wedding.

Catering at a wedding might not be the first thing on guests’ minds, but it is something to look forward to after the ceremony is over.

But when TikToker and cat lover ‘ptsdfunnyfarm’ attended their loved one’s wedding, they were shocked to find the food served in a litter box.

“Seriously, this made my night! I had to chuckle… and also think the cook was a little bit brilliant. As long as the litter box was new! Obviously it was, and I went back for seconds, but it really was hilarious,” they captioned their viral TikTok from July 21.

Despite the food being served in a gray litter box, nearly nothing was left when the TikToker filmed her video.

After 1.1M viewers saw her TikTok, many debated whether using a litter box while in a bind for materials was a good idea or completely disgusting and unsanitary.

“As long as it wasn’t a used kitty litter box, it should be ok,” commented one. To which the TikToker responded, “My thoughts exactly.”

Another agreed, “As long as it’s brand new and washed… why not? It’s still a big-sized container… useful.”

Some were able to overlook the fact that the food was served in a cat’s litter box, but others said they wouldn’t be able to disregard it.

“Honestly, y’all are better than me, ’cause I don’t care if it’s new or not… the fact that it’s in a litter box, I don’t think I could look past that,” quipped one.

Another viewer added that “just the thought” of the food being in a litter box would be enough for them to walk right away from the catering table.

This is just one of many viral moments from the 2024 wedding season have taken TikTok by storm.

