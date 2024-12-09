Wedding crashers tracked down on TikTok after newlyweds post viral photos

Newlyweds were able to track down two “hilarious” wedding crashers just nine hours after posting their photos on TikTok.

Danny Steeno and his wife Daisy tied the knot in October — but when they finally received their wedding photos from the photographer, they noticed something peculiar.

Along with pictures of their family and friends were two women whom the couple couldn’t put a name to. While they didn’t notice the ladies on their wedding day, the photos told another story.

That’s when Danny and his wife took to TikTok to track down the girls who crashed their wedding. After their video went viral, the two women, Valerie and Gracelyn, contacted Danny, prompting a Zoom call.

During this, the girls revealed how their friends blew their phones up after seeing Danny’s TikTok. They also went into detail about why they decided to crash the couple’s wedding despite having never met them.

“We had no plans, so we said, ‘Why don’t we try wedding crashing?’” Gracelyn told the newlyweds. “We looked up the most popular wedding venues in Milwaukee, and basically just hopped around town to each venue to see if there was a wedding happening. We stumbled across your venue and went inside.”

Newlyweds approve of “hilarious” wedding crashers

The two wedding crashers went on to describe how they dove into the free chips and guacamole just before making their exit.

“We’re genuinely not even mad, we think it’s hilarious,” Danny told the ladies.

Though they didn’t buy the couple a gift, the girls told Danny and Daisy that their “presence” was what they had to offer.

In return, the newlyweds told Valerie and Gracelyn to expect them as guests at their wedding, invited or not. “I feel like we at least have to have the opportunity to crash each of your weddings in the future,” Danny said.

Viewers of the viral moment thought the ordeal was comical, however, some suggested that the two women buy the couple a wedding gift. Others complimented Danny and Daisy for being such “good sports” about having people they didn’t know at their wedding.

