Was ‘hawk tuah’ girl fired from preschool teaching job after going viral? Claims debunked

Rumors have begun circulating that the ‘hawk tuah’ girl has been fired from her job as a preschool teacher after going viral, but it turns out that there’s no truth to these claims.

Hailey Welch became a viral internet sensation in June 2024 when she was interviewed on the street by ‘TimandDeeTV’ where she used the words ‘hawk tuah’ to describe spitting.

Since then, she’s exploded in popularity and was quick to start selling her own merchandise – something Joe Rogan applauded her for during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

As her attention increased, rumors started spreading about Welch’s job, with some reports even suggesting that she was sacked from her teaching job because of the video.

In one viral claim on X, a user shared a video alleging that Hailey lost her job after students began to discuss her fame, which the school’s administration deemed a negative influence.

The allegations can be traced back to a Facebook page known as the ‘Tippah County Tribune.’

In a post on June 21, the page wrote that a preschool teacher was forced to resign after her going viral as the ‘hawk tuah’ girl.

“We have kids spitting on each other and everything else since they heard their beloved Miss Hailey say ‘spit on that thang’ on YouTube. They really look up to her as a role model and imitate the things that she does. We love Hailey but unfortunately we cannot allow this type of behavior from one of our very own faculty members,” the page wrote, citing Epstein Day School Director Carla Reed.

YouTube/Tim&DeeTV The ‘hawk tuah’ girl has not been fired despite viral claims.

The post also claims that Hailey was seeking “retribution” against the school and accused it of discrimination.

However, Tippah County Tribune isn’t exactly one to ‘spit’ facts and is nothing more than a parody account. The page even openly describes itself as “Tippah County’s #1 Publication For Satirical Laughs.”

The page also features more fictional claims about Welch, such as a local Native American tribe being offended by her saying ‘hawk tuah’ and a report that CB&S bank would be offering limited-edition debit cards featuring Hailey’s likeness.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped users from mistaking the satire as truth, resulting in a series of erroneous claims spreading across the internet.