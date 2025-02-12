Viral ‘brain rot words list’ TikTok trend explained

The ‘brain rot words list’ trend is taking over For You Pages on TikTok, amassing millions of views across the platform.

TikTok never fails to deliver trends that leave users laughing until they cry. One of the latest sensations is the viral ‘brain rot words list’ challenge, where people put together a list of nonsensical yet oddly catchy phrases.

These words, often originating from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, might not make sense but they are incredibly entertaining. Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

What are brain rot words?

‘Brain rot’ words refer to slang or phrases that have little informative value but are very addictive. Many of these gained popularity through social media apps like TikTok, YouTube, and X. The trend’s humor comes from the absurdity of these phrases and the generational divide in understanding them.

How the TikTok trend works

The premise of the brain rot words list trend is simple yet hilarious. Participants create a list of popular brain rot words, often pulling from TikTok culture. Then, they make their parents, grandparents, or other older family members read the list aloud.

The person listening holds a mouthful of water and must try not to laugh while the family member struggles to pronounce or understand the slang. Of course, the water is often spat out as the ridiculousness of the words (and the family member’s confusion) takes over.

Brain rot words and their meanings

Each list is unique, but these terms often appear:

Skibidi : From the viral ‘Skibidi Toilet’ series on YouTube.

: From the viral ‘Skibidi Toilet’ series on YouTube. Rizz : Charisma, often in flirting.

: Charisma, often in flirting. Rizzler : Someone who’s skilled at flirting or “has game.”

: Someone who’s skilled at flirting or “has game.” Level 10 Gyatt : Refers to someone with a big butt.

: Refers to someone with a big butt. Baby Gronk : A nickname for young football player Madden San Miguel.

: A nickname for young football player Madden San Miguel. Fanum Tax : Taking someone’s food.

: Taking someone’s food. Sigma : A successful or independent man.

: A successful or independent man. Goofy Ahh : Silly or ridiculous.

: Silly or ridiculous. Glazing : Over-praising someone.

: Over-praising someone. Bussin : Used to describe something very good or delicious.

: Used to describe something very good or delicious. Fine Shyt : Refers to an attractive woman.

: Refers to an attractive woman. 6-7 : A reference to the song ‘Doot, Doot’ by Skrilla featuring G Herbo.

: A reference to the song ‘Doot, Doot’ by Skrilla featuring G Herbo. Crash Out : Describes someone going insane or acting recklessly.

: Describes someone going insane or acting recklessly. Negative 1,000 Aura : Behaving uncool or cringeworthy.

: Behaving uncool or cringeworthy. Sussy Baka : A suspicious fool.

: A suspicious fool. Where the Huzz At : A slangy way of saying, “Where are the hoes at?”

: A slangy way of saying, “Where are the hoes at?” Cooked – Means exhausted, overwhelmed, or in trouble.

If you haven’t jumped on this trend yet, all you need is a list of these wild words, a glass of water, and a willing family member – it’s guaranteed to have you in stitches!

