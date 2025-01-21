Viewers “speechless” after TikToker holds funeral for amputated arm

A TikToker with stage 3 cancer held a funeral for her amputated arm, leaving viewers speechless by how bizarre her severed limb looked.

TikToker Eldiara Doucette was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma at 19 years old. Over the course of three years, Doucette’s rare cancer has come and gone, returning three times.

To prevent her stage 3 cancer from spreading, Doucette underwent surgery on October 29, 2024, to have her dominant arm amputated from the elbow down.

Instead of harboring feelings of sadness about losing a limb, the 22-year-old decided to celebrate her “free will” and hold a funeral for her arm.

“Utilized my free will and had a memorial for my arm that I lost to cancer,” she posted to TikTok on January 15.

In her viral video of the funeral, which boasted over 30M views on TikTok, Doucette was joined by several friends and family members.

Wearing black lace, the TikToker approached a bed that held her embalmed arm. The fingernails on her amputated limb were painted black to match the sleeve that her severed arm was lying inside of.

During the memorial, Doucette was joined by friends and family who helped her organize the service. “This is fascinating, morbid, but fascinating,” a loved one told the TikToker.

Eldiara Doucette said funeral for amputated limb was “cathartic experience”

In addition to her viral TikTok, Doucette posted a slew of photos from the funeral to Instagram, captioning the post with a ‘thank you’ note to her “cathartic experience.”

“What started as a joke… holding a service for my amputated arm… ended up being a beautifully cathartic experience,” she said. “I laughed at the absurdity of it for a minute, and then just stared at the shriveled-up skin for a while, trying to remember the past 22 years I was able to spend with this thing.

“I always joke that my arm tried to kill me, but after looking at it on the table, seeing the scars it collected over the years, I realized it too was just a victim of this disease, and it made the ultimate sacrifice on my behalf.

“Cancer has taken a lot from me and still continues to, and it’s uniquely difficult to say goodbye to a limb like this, but this experience has helped me process the finality of this situation.”

While Doucette was met with support from her 511K TikTok and 230K Instagram followers, some couldn’t help but express their shock.

“I actually think I’d break down and mourn my amputated limb like… that’s a chunk of me right there,” commented one.

“Bro, I’m speechless,” added another.

“This is insane, my brain wouldn’t be able to process,” wrote a third.

Though Doucette made a decision that would protect her health, she too, admitted that seeing her embalmed arm gave her “literal shock.”

