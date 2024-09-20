Viewers baffled as they witness Swiss locals floating home from work in river

Waters in Switzerland are so clean that locals float home from their long day of work, leaving many viewers and travelers alike baffled.

TikTok viewers were stunned to see how popular it is for citizens of Switzerland to float home from their day at work.

The summer tradition takes place in the Aare and Rhine rivers in Switzerland. While the trek might sound taxing, those who partake don’t even have to swim, as the currents of the river carry them from one end to the other without having to put much effort in.

Article continues after ad

One of the few questions that viewers had was how people kept their belongings dry. A local then commented on a viral TikTok, stating that floaters use a “wickelfisch.”

“We use waterproof bags called ‘wickelfisch’ used to store our belongings and they serve as floaters if you do not want to swim and just go with the flow,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Another local also shared a TikTok where they were seated next to the stairs and railing that led into the river, as many questioned where one would enter and exit.

Article continues after ad

One traveler even went to a river to specifically see if the buzz was real, taking to TikTok to say they were shocked to see the ordeal with their own eyes.

“Thought Swiss people floating from work was a TikTok myth until I saw it with my own eyes,” they said.

Viewers then commented on their thoughts, saying they too, were stunned to see so many people floating home in the clear waters.

“How is this a real thing?!” questioned a curious viewer.

Article continues after ad

“Imagine having clean enough water for this,” added another.

Viewers also praised those who chose to float home from their workplace, adding that it’s “how we were meant to live.”

“Can you imagine having the most stressful day at work for it to all just fade away as you float home? The perfect balance,” wrote one.

Article continues after ad

“Wait, this looks like a dream,” said another.

Earlier this summer, social media users were also shocked to see a squirrel waterskiing. While the little one made waves, an announcement was made that the squirrel has been featured in over 11 movies.