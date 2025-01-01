Vexbolts loses millions of TikTok followers amid mass unfollowing event

After gaining millions of followers ahead of the mass unfollowing event, Vexbolts’ TikTok follower count has plummeted to just 3.2 million.

In late December 2024, TikTok exploded with comments and videos talking about how the platform was going to “leave Vexbolts in 2024.”

The idea was that if everyone unfollowed the “let him cook” meme creator, Vexbolts would have to quit making content and become less relevant in 2025. In the process, he created over a dozen videos about being “left in 2024,” and collaborated with some of the internet’s biggest stars in the process.

YouTube superstar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson was among the last to join the conversation, and the mass unfollowing started at 11:59 pm EST on December 31.

Vexbolts TikTok followers plummet amid mass unfollowing

Throughout the last week of December, Vexbolts’ follower count went from roughly 1.5 million to just over 8.5, an increase of over seven million followers in just days.

As soon as the end of December 31 hit, his follower count immediately started the plummet. In just seconds, he lost over a million followers.

At the time of writing, Vexbolts is down to just 3.2 million – a loss of over 5M within the first hours of the new year.

He posted a video right as midnight hit to launch the Let Him Cook challenge, announcing that 20 people would win $1,000 each, with a grand winner taking home $30,000.

Creators have to make a video using the Let Him Cook meme, and it has to go viral. From there, Vexbolt’s team will choose the winners.

The creator also went live on TikTok as the mass unfollow event began, and amassed a staggering amount of viewers in just minutes.

His livestream had over 996,000 concurrent viewers according to NoahGlennCarter, making it one of the most viewed TikTok Live’s in the history of the platform.

Despite the mass unfollowing, Vexbolts has more than doubled his original follower count and has amassed hundreds of millions of views across his latest videos – making this experience a net positive for him.