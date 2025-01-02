Vexbolt’s ‘last-ever’ TikTok live reached huge viewership number

TikTok star Vexbolts held his ‘last-ever’ TikTok Live stream on December 31, and the number of people tuned in to the broadcast was staggering.

Over the last week of December, ‘Let him cook’ meme creator Vexbolts went viral as nearly all of TikTok rallied to mass unfollow the creator. It seemed to have the opposite effect, however, as his following grew by 7M over the span of just a few days.

YouTube superstar MrBeast was among the last to join the movement to “leave Vexbolts in 2024,” and the TikToker lost millions of followers within the first hours of January 1, 2025.

Vexbolts went live on his TikTok to broadcast his “funeral” to fans, and the number of people who turned into the stream was staggering.

Vexbolts may have broken the TikTok Live viewership record

Vexbolts went live at 11:45 pm, and ended the stream just before midnight as the mass unfollow event started on his page.

However, he was already losing followers as those outside of the US were celebrating the new year hours before the 11:59 pm EST start time. People flocked to his stream during those 15 minutes, and the viewer count quickly rose.

According to NoahGlennCarter on TikTok, Vexbolts broadcast reached a staggering 996,200 viewers before it ended.

This may have been a record for TikTok Live stream viewership, and it’s not the only place where Vexbolts saw an increase of viewers.

He multi-streamed his ‘funeral’ to Twitch and saw an insane increase in viewers there, too. According to Twitchtracker, he saw a peak of 12,227 viewers, which is 11.6k more than his stream on December 29.

It’s unknown whether or not Vexbolts will stick with the “left in 2024” meme and not post any content throughout 2025. Regardless if he does or not, he’s still seen a sizable increase in his follower count on TikTok.

As of writing, Vexbolts is sitting at just under 3,000,000 followers – over double what he had before the mass unfollow movement.