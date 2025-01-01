Users shocked after TikTok adds dislike button to videos

TikTok has begun adding a dislike button to videos on the For You Page, leaving many users shocked about the design change.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has continued to innovate and add new features to the popular short-form video app.

One of the biggest features launched on the app is Stories, an Instagram-like addition that allows creators to post videos that disappear after a set amount of time.

The short-form video app has begun rolling out yet another feature for viewers to interact with videos, leaving users shocked in the process.

TikTok adds dislike button to videos

At the end of December, users began noticing a new button added to the right side of videos. Placed directly below the favorite button is a new dislike option complete with a thumbs-down image.

It’s designed to help customize your For You Page by telling the algorithm that you don’t want to see other videos like it, no matter the type of content.

The dislike button isn’t available for everybody, but those who have it have been left shocked at the new addition.

“Omg you can dislike videos on TikTok now, like why would they even add that?” one user asked.

Another user acknowledged the addition of the button by explaining how they accidentally disliked a video instead of adding it to their favorites – the opposite of what they wanted to do.

“Excuse me?!!! Why they added a dislike button under saved button on TikTok?!!! I end up disliking a video instead of adding it to my favorites,” they said.

Before the dislike button, users would have to long press on a video to tap on the “I’m not interested” button, making the option more complicated to get to. With tests like this, though, it’s possible TikTok may decide to remove the button and never roll it out completely.

This feature comes just weeks before TikTok’s potential ban in the United States, as the government has told both Google and Apple to be ready to remove it from their app stores on January 19, 2025.

Unless the Supreme Court decides to postpone the bill when TikTok enters the court on January 10, however.