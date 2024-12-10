Universal Studios responds after Grinch wedding proposal goes viral

A couple’s wedding proposal in front of The Grinch has gone viral across TikTok, prompting Universal Studios to respond.

Since its launch back in 2016, TikTok has been the home for endless viral videos, with each one sharing a wildly different situation.

Marriage proposal videos have garnered quite a reaction over the years, especially if something “ruins” it in the process.

TikToker ‘allllysssaalys’ video of her husband proposing to her has gone viral for a different reason, as he popped the question in front of the Grinch at a Universal Studios theme park – sparking quite the reaction from the popular Christmas character.

The Grinch’s reaction to marriage proposal goes viral

As soon as the husband went down on one knee in the viral video, the Grinch began screaming at the top of his lungs in excitement while running around in circles around his holiday-themed set.

The clip quickly went viral, amassing over 19,000,000 views within just five days of it being posted.

In a follow-up video, Alyssa shared pictures that were taken at the meet-and-greet that showed the Grinch’s – and the couple’s – reaction up close.

Viewers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about the character’s reaction, with some even asking for him to be invited to the wedding.

“It’s a good thing she said yes. Can you imagine how hard the grinch would have roasted him if she said no lol,” one user commented.

Another said: “He screamed like he was the one [who got] proposed [to].”

Universal Destinations, the company behind Universal Studios in Hollywood and Universal Resort in Orlando, also responded to the viral clip.

“The Grinch’s heart definitely grew three sizes after watching that. Congrats!” they said.

This is far from the first time a major brand has responded to a viral clip on TikTok. Back in April, DoorDash commented on a video showing off a woman’s embarrassing delivery photo.