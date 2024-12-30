Two arrested for TikToker’s death after daring him to drink fatal amount of alcohol

Two suspects were arrested following the death of a TikToker who was known to take on dangerous challenges for money.

TikToker ‘Bank Lester,’ whose real name is Thanakarn Kanthee, died on Thursday, December 26, after drinking a fatal amount of liquor.

The 27-year-old Thai influencer was invited to a party where he was dared to drink two 350ml bottles of brandy. In doing so, he would receive 10,000 baht per bottle ($585 total).

The incident reportedly occurred at 11 PM on Christmas night in Chanthaburi province of Thailand. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 3:40 AM the following morning on Thursday.

Following his death, a video of Kanthee chugging the fatal bottle of alcohol went viral. During the clip, he was conscious. However, it was reported that moments after consuming the drink, he vomited.

Bank Lester was known for taking on dangerous challenges for money

After his death, two suspects were arrested. Ekkachat “M” Meeprom was taken into custody at his home in Chanthaburi province for allegedly encouraging Bank Lester to drink the alcohol in exchange for money. Meeprom was reportedly denied bail and faces 10 years in prison for negligent homicide.

The second suspect, Theerawat “Bird” Srirong, was arrested at a coffee shop in Pathum Thani province. He was taken into custody for allegedly bringing Bank Lester to the party. Srirong was also accused of regularly exploiting the TikToker. He faces charges related to uploading inappropriate content.

Before his death, Kanthee was known for drinking all kinds of liquids in exchange for money. From hand sanitizer to lubricant and high amounts of alcohol, the TikToker would take on challenges to get enough money to help support his grandmother.

Kanthee was raised by his grandmother after his parents split up when he was two months old. He grew up in the slums of Bangkok, taking on his first job at seven years old.

The case against the two suspects in the death of Bank Lester is still in process.