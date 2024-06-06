Traveler “so embarrassed” after airport TSA checks his bag full of Spam

A traveler was stopped by airport security after his bag full of Spam set off alarms.

Joel Libed, a member of the professional Irish dancing group, A Taste of Ireland, was traveling with his performing crew when TSA stopped him at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

However, before his flight back home to Massachusetts, Joel’s group checked out the Spam Museum in Austin, Minnesota.

Elated because Spam is a staple in his Hawaiian heritage, Joel spent his time at the museum loading up with a case full of canned meat.

But when it was time to pack for his flight home, he didn’t anticipate the case of Spam being so heavy in his luggage. So, he put about a dozen cans in his carry-on, resulting in the TSA pulling him to the side at the airport.

In his now-viral TikTok, Joel and his Spam were being looked at by the TSA. Though they were shocked at the amount he was taking home, they were also impressed by the assortment of flavors he had, like teriyaki, bacon, and plenty more, including a Hawaiian special edition flavor.

Despite his laughter, the performer said he was “so embarrassed” while being exposed for his Spam addiction in front of others at the airport.

At the same time, he was also unapologetic for his carry-on full of canned meat, saying “sorry not sorry” in his TikTok caption.

Viewers of Joel’s TikTok have since reacted with shock at how much Spam he was lugging home. “He just kept pulling them out,” wrote one. He then responded, calling himself a “Spam magician.”

Joel also said he “would have cried” if the TSA had taken his Spam collection. However, he noted that the agent was “so cool.”

Though it can be humiliating, Joel isn’t the only passenger to have been stopped by the TSA because of a mysterious carry-on.

In December 2023, TikToker Brett Gaffney was given a Christmas gift from his grandma that she said he couldn’t open until the holiday. However, the gift set off alarms while going through airport security.

He was then forced by the TSA to open his gift, not only resulting in a ruined surprise for his Christmas day but also a slightly embarrassing moment for the traveler.