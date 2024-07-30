Travel experts warn against TikTok’s viral passport trend

Travel experts have issued a warning about TikTok’s viral passport trend which could result in delays at airports.

As the peak travel season kicks off, a new TikTok trend has seen people making themselves up for passport photos and staging perfectly-lit photoshoots.

In one viral clip, content creator Amelia Marni shared her modeling set-up for getting the perfect ID image, with friends holding up a phone torch to ensure the lighting was spot on.

“POV: You want a hot passport pic,” she wrote over the video, which has racked up over 3.5 million views. “We won’t stop at nothing,” Amelia added in the caption.

However, while this might make them feel better about their ID image, it could lead to additional checks at passport control. TikToker Beth Gould shared a video showing exactly this.

She explained that because the passport machines did not recognize her photo as matching her current appearance, she was required to undergo extra ID verification checks with the airport staff.

One viewer commented: “I wonder how many people this happens to that followed that ‘passport photo / DL photo’ trend of getting super made up.” Another added: “This happened to me this week.”

While there are no specific rules about makeup in passport photos, Gemma Brown, Head of Product at Travel Republic said, “It’s important to remember that the reason for a passport photo is to provide a clear and accurate visual identification of you.

“Most people do feel embarrassed of their ID images, however, they are a security measure to help prevent fraud, keep borders safe, and ensure easy recognition of travelers’ identity.”

Gemma warned that overly enhancing your appearance in photos could “slow down the process of verification checks at the airport because you look too different in person from the photo at hand.”

She noted that minor changes in appearance, like growing a beard or changing your hairstyle, typically don’t require a new passport. However, significant changes such as major facial reconstruction or plastic surgery that alter your core features will necessitate applying for a new passport.

This is just the latest trend to get warned against by experts after a beauty expert spoke out against the lemon juice hair lightening craze.