Tourists horrified after accidentally letting 2,000 moths into hotel room

Two British tourists were left horrified after they accidentally let more than 2,000 moths swarm their hotel room in Thailand.

TikToker Jemma Sayer shared a now-viral clip of the alarming scene at the popular tourist spot of Pai, showing thousands of insects swarming around their bed and mosquito netting.

“When you check into your hotel and open the door at night, and a killer snake launches at you, and over 2,000 moths fly in,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The moths could be seen flying around as a hotel employee surveyed the room with a headlamp and bat. In a follow-up post, Sayer explained that she and her friend had checked into their hotel room when they noticed the bugs coming in through a gap by the door.

They tried to block the crack with a towel, but when they opened the door, “a cobra launched at us and over 2,000 moths flew into our room,” Sayer said.

She provided further context in the comments: “We didn’t just leave the door wide open. We opened the door for a split second to go out, and this jungle of moths, and a snake entered our room.”

The original clip has since amassed over 7.5 million views and more than 501,000 likes. TikTok users were freaked out by the horrific video, with one commenting: “I’d get on the next flight home.”

Another wrote: “How you are all standing in that room still I don’t even know,” to which the content creator replied: “It wasn’t by choice we had to pack all our stuff and leave.”

A third viewer added: “The way I would be screaming, crying, throwing up and bolting it to out of there.”

Fortunately, the hotel quickly moved Sayer and her friend to a different room. “We got upgraded to a different room, but yeah, safe to say we didn’t get much sleep that night,” the TikToker shared.