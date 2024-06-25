Top Golf customer mortified after her prosthetic arm flies off mid swing

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after her prosthetic arm went flying into the field at Top Golf in the middle of a swing.

Launched in 2000, Top Golf has provided fans of the sport a place to practice their golf swing inside a fenced-off area. The balls are tracked, which relays your distance back to you after hitting them.

TikToker Marincarterr went to the business for the first time in June and uploaded a video of her swinging with her prosthetic arm attached.

However, it quickly went wrong after her arm went flying into the field – prompting her to get an employee to retrieve the prosthetic.

“When your prosthetic arm falls off mid top golf hit,” she captioned the video showing the employee picking up the lost arm.

Unfortunately, the end of Marin’s arm, where it attaches to her body, ended up broken in the fall. The video quickly went viral, amassing nearly 5M views in the process.

Viewers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about the incident and even make a handful of jokes about it.

“Top Golf does cost an arm and a leg nowadays,” one user said.

Another commented: “At least give her a hand, that was a solid swing.”

“I can not imagine the workers face when told them that you needed to retrieve your arm,” a third said.

This is just the latest video to go viral across TikTok. On June 25, a bride posted a video claiming that she was “catfished” by her wedding venue after she arrived to the location to find all of the plants covered in netting despite them being the main attraction.

Back in May, Calloway replaced $3,000 worth of golf clubs after a man went viral on the app for worrying about them after a tornado destroyed his house.