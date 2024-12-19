TooTurntTony leaves fans confused after cryptic post about federal court case

TikToker TooTurntTony has left fans confused after posting a cryptic message on social media claiming he was part of a federal court case.

Florida-based TooTurntTony has amassed a sizable following across social media over the years, with TikTok being his largest platform by far thanks to his over 20M followers.

He shares videos of him fishing in the Florida bayou and playing with various animals, as well as various interactions with his family.

On Wednesday, December 15, he posted a message on Instagram and TikTok claiming that he was in federal court and hinted at a potential hiatus from social media.

Article continues after ad

“Not the 2024 season finale I was hoping for but today I find myself in federal district court. Unfortunately, at the moment I do not know many details but if I do not post for some time, know I appreciate y’all and it has been an absolutely wild ride. I am beyond happy I was able to share my life with y’all,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Tony’s message leaves fans shocked and confused

Shortly after the message was posted, fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts and concerns with many people trying to find out what was going on.

Article continues after ad

“Is this part of an elaborate prank?” one user asked.

Another said: “Tony you can’t just say that and not explain.”

“NOOOOOOOOOOOO WE NEED MORE DETAILS PLEASE,” commented a third fan.

A fourth replied: “HEY TONY!! You can’t just leave us hanging like this.”

Dexerto looked into the court records around where Tony is located and found a recent case. However, we couldn’t find anything related to Dawson in federal court records.

Article continues after ad

TooTurntTony – real name Anthony Dawson – has been charged with a fish game rules violation after allegedly illegally removing a sandbar shark from the ocean. He was in Lee County, Florida court on December 17, 2024. During that visit, a continuance form was filed which set another court date for January 7.