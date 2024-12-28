TikTok’s viral ‘Pretending I got into Harvard’ trend explained

Thousands of videos featuring the ‘Pretending I got into Harvard’ trend are going viral on TikTok, taking over people’s For You Pages.

TikTok‘s ‘Pretending I got into Harvard’ trend has taken the platform by storm with its hilarious twist on emotional college acceptance videos.

This fad started in December 2024, with users faking their reactions to “getting into Harvard” in the most over-the-top ways possible. It mocks the dramatic reactions we often see in actual acceptance videos.

‘Pretending I got into Harvard’ TikTok trend origins

The trend builds on a long-standing TikTok tradition of students using Sam Smith’s song ‘Latch’ to soundtrack their authentic reactions while checking university application results. However, in late December, TikTokers began using the song in a parody format.

The earliest known viral video of the trend was posted on December 19 by TikToker _angelomarasigan, titled “Pretending I got into Harvard because we’re bored.” The post skyrocketed in popularity, amassing over 33 million views and 5 million likes.

Their video sparked a wave of creativity, with users adding their own twists and comedic flair to the trend. One standout example came from TikToker mmmjoemele, who uploaded a video on December 24 pretending that his chicken got accepted into Harvard.

His video quickly garnered over 11.8 million views and nearly 2 million likes. Other participants took the humor even further by claiming acceptance into fictional institutions like “Monsters University” or “Hogwarts.”

The trend has resonated widely because of its lighthearted satire, poking fun at the intense emotions often associated with academic milestones.

Thousands of users have joined in, creating their own variations that continue to flood For You Pages on TikTok. As it spreads, the trend shows no signs of slowing down, giving everyone a chance to laugh at life’s serious moments through playful and absurd lens.

This is just one of the latest trends to go viral on TikTok, joining the ranks of the popular ‘Pepe the King Prawn’ meme and the ‘Sofia Richie dance.’

