TikTok’s viral ‘Money Talks’ trend explained

TikTok’s viral ‘Money Talks’ trend is taking over For You Pages, with users making quirky videos set to the song ‘Dirty Cash (Money Talks)’.

The ‘Money Talks’ trend has taken the platform by storm, with TikTokers – mostly men – creating thirst traps set to a slowed-down remix of the 1990 hit song ‘Dirty Cash (Money Talks)’ by The Adventures of Stevie V.

In these videos, creators mouth the words “money talks” before flicking their tongues rapidly toward the camera to sync with a specific sound in the remix that resembles a money-counting machine.

Article continues after ad

So far, the sound has been featured in over 228,000 TikToks, with many videos racking up millions of views. Despite its popularity, the trend has sparked a significant divide among users. While some appreciate the creativity, many find the trend extremely “cringe.”

TikTok divided over viral ‘Money Talks’ trend

One viewer commented, “If I see one more ‘money talks’ TikTok, I might go crazy. Like, what even is this trend?” Another wrote, “I am traumatized. Mom, pick me up, please,” while a third added, “Can this cringe trend die already? Like, ew.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The trend has also become a target for satire. Influencer James Charles joined the fray with a video titled, “How are people not getting the ick from this trend,” which quickly went viral with over 33 million views.

TikToker Haleyybaylee shared a parody clip where she dressed as a man mimicking the trend. Her video, captioned, “In what world is this attractive? I’m sorry, I’m cringing,” pokes fun at the exaggerated moves, with on-screen text reading, “POV: those men on my FYP that make me wish I wasn’t attracted to men.”

Article continues after ad

Other users have opted for creative spins on the trend. Content creator deadxsirius mouthed “money talks” before showing her snake flicking its tongue, while another user cut to an actual money-counting machine syncing with the sound.

Though it’s unclear who originated the trend, it first gained traction in late January 2025 and is continuing to dominate For You Pages into February. Whether it’s earning laughs or eye rolls, one thing is certain: the ‘Money Talks’ trend has grabbed TikTok’s attention, for better or worse.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is just one of the many trends thriving on TikTok, alongside the quirky Rat Dance and the hilarious ‘blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker’ meme.