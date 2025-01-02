TikTok’s tallest couple Tyler and Gabby announce shocking breakup

TikTokers Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez have left fans shocked after announcing their break up six months after making their viral relationship official.

Tyler and Gabby went viral in June 2024 after they posted a street interview together to talk about their biggest thing in common – their height.

The couple quickly began making more videos together, and fans were certain the two TikTokers were going to become a couple. They did just that and made their relationship public just weeks later.

On January 2, 2025, however, both Gabby and Tyler posted videos on their accounts announcing that they had broken up.

Gabbyygonz wishes Tyler the best

“I need to make this video before I can close out this chapter of my life because we did choose to make our relationship extremely public,” she said. “I wish him nothing but the best. He’s just not my person and I am not his.”

“Once we filmed [the initial interview video] we didn’t even want to post it because we were so scared about if social media was going to ruin it if we did start dating like we thought we would,” she added.

“It was the best decision ever. You guys were so supportive.”

Fans flocked to the comments to show their support, with many shocked to hear the news.

“Tyler’s video is so heartbreaking, it can see the sadness in his eyes!! Wishing them both the best!” one user said.

Another commented: “You guys have always handled things so classy – thank you for sharing your joy with the world. Take time for you now.”

Tyler announces breakup with Gabby

“Gabby and I broke up,” Tyler said to start the video. “We have a lot of different beliefs. And, the distance, not only physically but where we were at in our life just ended up being too much.”

“Breakups suck, and a public eye breakup is new for me and amplifies everything. I just wanted to let you guys know because you’ve been involved [since the beginning].”

Similarly to Gabby’s video, fans of Tyler flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about the shocking news.

“She’s so young. She needs much more living. What is meant for you will never pass you by. Much love to the both of you. You are both amazing people,” one user said.

Another commented: “Breaks my heart for you both but I also didn’t realize how young Gabby is and you both probably are in different stages of your life. Wishing you both the best.”

“I just saw Gabby’s video, both of you handled this so classy. I wish you both the best,” a third said.