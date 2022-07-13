TikTok’s new FYP filters let you customize your own algorithm

Dylan Horetski . 50 minutes ago

Users can end up scrolling their For You Page on TIkTok for hours.

TikTok has revealed that they are rolling out a tool that will allow users to better control what shows up on their For You Page.

Social media giant TikTok has continued to innovate with a variety of new features over the last few years to benefit both creators and viewers alike.

The app recently launched clear mode allows users to scroll the For You Page without buttons on the screen. They’ve also recently brought the ability to see who viewed your profile.

Now, TikTok has announced that they are rolling out a tool that will allow users to have control over the type of content that is included in their FYP.

TikTok releases FYP filters

In a blog posted on July 13, TikTok revealed a variety of new features including their upcoming tool that will allow users to customize their own FYP.

“To further empower viewers with ways to customize their viewing experience, we’re rolling out a tool people can use to automatically filter out videos with words or hashtags they don’t want to see from their For You or Following feeds,” they explained.

“Whether [its] because you’ve just finished a home project and no longer want DIY tutorials or if you want to see fewer dairy or meat recipes as you move to more plant-based meals. This feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.”

TikTok Viewers will be able to filter out unwanted hashtags with the new tool.

TikTok has had features to help form your algorithm for a few years now in the form of a “not interested” button that users can use, but the new filters provide the ability to remove videos based off of a hashtag.

This feature will come in handy for users whose For You Pages become taken over by a viral trend, as they’re commonly accompanied by a hashtag.

