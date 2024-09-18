TikTok’s ‘fully conscious baby’ goes viral again after visiting Four Seasons in London

Kate, the ‘fully conscious baby’ who was excited to go to the Four Seasons earlier this year, has gone viral again for her impeccable verbal skills and eagerness to visit the luxurious hotel once more.

TikTok’s ‘fully conscious baby’ is back and happier than ever. Initially, Kate Wise, who was one year old at the time, went viral in May 2024 when she told her parents that she wanted to go to the Four Seasons in Orlando, FL.

Article continues after ad

“Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?” Kate’s mom Bailey Wise asked. The youngster then raised her hand and shouted, “Me!”

Being so young, TikTokers were shocked to see how advanced Kate appeared to be. She then gained millions of views and a 5-star treatment when she and her family finally made their way to the hotel.

Fast forward four months, and Kate has gone viral again. This time, she’d be visiting the Four Seasons in London, UK.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On September 8, Kate’s aunt Stefanie O’Brien, who manages the ‘fully conscious baby,’ shared a clip to TikTok asking Kate, “Who wants to go to London?” The baby then happily exclaimed, “Me!” The family then shared in laughter as they prepared to board the plane.

When they finally arrived at the Four Seasons, Kate and their family were greeted like they were the Royal family. Kate was even given a princess tiara, tasty snacks, and warm smiles from the entire staff.

Article continues after ad

“She’s living her BEST life. I wanna be the Four Seasons baby when I grow up,” commented a viewer.

“I will never get over Four Seasons baby content,” added another.

During her visit to London, the ‘fully conscious baby’ also enjoyed boat rides, plenty of high fives, early morning reading, flower-picking, and time in the sun with her favorite stuffed animals.

Though she might seem like a chatter-bug, Kate’s dad William Wise told People that she doesn’t speak all the time. “She won’t say ‘Me!’ to everything,” William said. “It legitimately has to be something she recognizes and wants to do. She’s been to the Four Seasons before. She does recognize certain things and she does [say], ‘Me!’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kate’s viral moment from earlier this year even turned into a TikTok meme where social media users used AI and filters to make it seem like Kate was talking in full sentences.

As for what’s to come for Kate, the ‘fully conscious’ Four Seasons baby, only time will tell where she travels next.