TikTokers and Love Island USA fans used this Season 6 audio from Leah Kateb for the ultimate ‘national anthem for girls’ trend.

Love Island USA Season 6 has given fans plenty of drama, most iconically from Leah Kateb. During an episode where the Islanders played “You Drive Me Crazy,” they read comments from fans that were sent to production.

In one of the comments, a fan called Leah out for being “toxic, not a girl’s girl,” and “someone who “criticizes male vulnerability.”

She then said in a confessional, “Suck my d*ck – whatever you’ve heard about me, times it by a million and if you think it’s bad, make it worse.”

Fans of the show have since taken to TikTok to use the viral audio from Leah in a ‘national anthem for girls’ trend.

Users have even hailed Leah’s confessional message as the perfect way to start their day, referring to what she said as their “daily affirmations.”

TikToker Shelley used the Love Island USA star’s audio with her gal pals in her viral video. While Leah’s voice played in the background, Shelley and her friends meditated in a botanical garden.

User Samantha used the recording while putting lipstick on in her car. She also wrote the POV: “When people say I’m mean.”

In her caption, Samantha even called Leah a “queen” and shunned production for “slandering her to make Rob look like an Angel.”

TikToker Sophie Olszak also used the viral Love Island USA audio in her video where she spun around while lip-syncing every word. She added the POV: “Morning affirmations.”

While TikTok’s Love Island USA’s ultimate ‘national anthem for girls’ trend continues to heat up on the platform, so do other viral fads.

The ‘match my freak’ and ‘my favorite animal’ trends have also gone viral. In both trends, users expose truths about themselves that otherwise wouldn’t have been known had it not been for TikTok.

