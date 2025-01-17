TikTokers moving to Rednote has its owners “scrambling”

Rednote’s creators have been alarmed by the influx of TikTok users and are reportedly “scrambling” to get some new features in place.

For a few years now, a ban on TikTok in the United States has loomed large. A number of US officials have seen it as a national security threat, urging a nationwide ban or for ByteDance to sell up.

There have been fears that the platform will simply just disappear from the United States come January 19, following President Joe Biden’s bill from last April. ByteDance have been prepping for that shutdown too, but there have been some twists.

Regardless, TikTokers have been looking for somewhere new to go incase the ban does come into place. Lemon8 and Rednote have popped up as the two favorites, with the latter proving more popular.

Rednote trying to up security measure as TikTok users flock to it

However, according to multiple reports, Rednote’s creators have been alarmed by the influx of ‘TikTok Refugees’ moving over.

As per TheInformation, Chinese officials have warned the company’s government relations team that they need to “ensure China-based users can’t see posts from U.S. users.”

Additionally, Reuters noted that Rednote’s owners have been “scrambling to find ways to moderate English-language content and build English-Chinese translation tools” following the influx of nearly 1 million US-based users.

RedNote RedNote, also known as Red Book or Xiaohongshu, is the most popular social platform on Apple’s App Store as a TikTok ban looms.

A number of prominent internet creators have also moved over there, including Twitch star Pokimane. She has promoted the platform on TikTok already.

Users have been warned about moving over to Rednote, with business litigator Neil Elan of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP telling Dexerto that it could also face a ban before long.

As noted, President Biden has shifted the pressure about TikTok’s ban onto the incoming Trump administration. ByteDance had been preparing to remove the app from Apple and Android app stores on January 19, but that is unlikely to happen now.