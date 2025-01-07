TikTokers in tears over nostalgic ‘somewhere on Google Maps’ trend

The viral ‘somewhere on Google Maps’ trend is leaving people in tears as TikTokers reminisce over old photos.

A wave of nostalgia has taken over TikTok with the ‘somewhere on Google Maps’ trend, which has users reflecting on cherished memories through old photos captured by Google Maps’ Street View cars.

These glimpses into the past often show loved ones and places that hold deep sentimental value, leaving many viewers emotional.

Somewhere on Google Maps trend explained

The viral trend highlights TikTokers discovering they can go back in time on Google Maps and find photos from earlier years.

The images show moments frozen in time, like grandparents gardening, parents walking their children across the street, or beloved dogs on a walk. For many, these snapshots are a bittersweet reminder of people, pets, and places that are no longer part of their lives.

Videos in this trend are often paired with nostalgic music, including ‘Springsteen’ by Eric Church and ‘Childhood’ by daniel.mp3 and Igor Zamaro. The haunting lyrics and sounds evoke deep emotional responses, enhancing the impact of the memories shared.

Since late December, TikTok has been flooded with emotional posts as users share their findings. In one viral video with over 615,000 views, user Liv Chap shared an image from 2016 of her late grandad sitting in his front garden beside her grandma.

Her caption reads, “Somewhere on Google Maps in 2016 my grandad is still alive, watching the world go by sat in his front garden with my grandma. The place I always remember him sitting when I was younger. Forever frozen in time.”

Another user, Beckie Adams, shared a heartwarming yet heartbreaking image of her mom cutting hair in 2009 at her barber shop, captioning it: “Somewhere on Google Maps in 2009 my mum is still alive… frozen in time.” Her video garnered over 4.5 million views.

The trend resonates with people longing for the past. Comments on these videos are often filled with reflections on nostalgia and grief. “I think nostalgia is such a strange feeling. I think it’s the worst,” one user wrote.

“I swear nostalgia will be the death of me,” another commented. “I’m so ready to go back to being a child, all I know is pain, grief, and confusion,” a third added.

This emotional exploration of Google Maps has struck a chord, as countless TikTokers continue to share their stories and memories, sparking heartfelt discussions across the app.

This is just one of the latest trends gaining traction on TikTok, alongside the viral ‘Eye of Rah’ meme and the ‘pretending I got into Harvard’ craze.