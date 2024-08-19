TikToker’s ‘Hot to Go’ dance ends in disaster after painful neck injury

TikToker Babeowitz has gone viral on the app after a video of her doing the ‘Hot to Go’ dance with a friend ended in disaster.

There’s been a plethora of viral dances on TikTok since its launch in 2016, and one of the latest is fueled by Chappell Roan’s song ‘Hot to Go.’

Fans spell out the letters in the song’s title with their hands when doing the dance, similar to the Village People’s 1978 hit ‘YMCA.’

On August 14, TikToker Babeowitz uploaded her attempt at the dance alongside her friend Matt… and it ended up going viral on the app after she was smacked in the neck.

After accidently hitting her in the neck, Matt paused the music and checked on his friend. “Oh my god, turn that off,” the TikToker said after catching her breath.

In less than a week, Babeowitz’ video has amassed over 40M views with nearly 6M likes and over 25,000 comments from shocked viewers and fans of the creator.

“This just in! the HOT TO GO dance is a GREAT self-defense technique,” one user commented.

Another said: “The THWAP followed by immediate choking is killing me.”

Spotify even responded. “The smack heard round the world,” they said.

Babeowitz and her friend shared a follow up to the viral video as well, simply showing the two standing beside each other while she’s wearing a neck brace.

The follow up went similarly viral, amassing over 37M views and 20K comments in just two days.

“I AM WHEEZING THE SILENCE IS SO LOUD,” one user commented.

Another said: “The silence is very demure, very mindful, very emphatatic, very cutesy.”

They weren’t the only people to use the word ‘demure’ in the comments, either, as it’s one of the most viral words on TikTok as of writing. Although not everyone agrees on its actual definition, many say it means “shy, modest, and reserved.”