TikToker’s engagement to Bengals player called off after claims he cheated

TikTok star Tianna Robillard has revealed she split from Bengals NFL player Cody Ford, just months after the pair got engaged.

The former couple first got engaged in April 2024, having dated for two years prior. However, it became apparent to fans that there was trouble stirring after Robillard took to her TikTok account and revealed she was moving out.

In the video, the influencer shared that she was moving in with her best friend as she had just gone through “one of the hardest days of [her] entire life.” Robillard also told her two million followers that they “don’t need a man” and referred to her own situation as “the sh** show”.

Now, Robillard’s dishing out what exactly went down with the Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman in an episode of the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast. Sitting down with Earle, Robillard offered “the exclusive on her recent break-up drama” and shared she had discovered Ford had “been cheating” less than two months after they had got engaged.

Having worked through “trust” issues throughout their relationship, things came to a head when Robillard went on a trip to Paris for a “cool” work opportunity. Her then-fiance didn’t join due to football obligations and made it clear he wasn’t happy about her leaving.

Feeling like she wasn’t “supported” and that her “wins” weren’t “celebrated”, Robillard noticed something was wrong and that “the vibes were off”. She then got wind of Ford’s alleged affairs the day after returning home during a TikTok live via a viewer in her chat.

Dubbing the situation “unsettling”, Robillard messaged the viewer for more details, which led her to receive “receipts” of Ford’s unfaithfulness. Following the revelation, Robillard explained, “My girls came over that night and helped me through it and packed the car up.”

After shutting down her ex-fiance’s initial attempt to continue their relationship, Robillard told Earle, “I think he knew all along if anything were to happen again I’d be gone… I think since he proposed, maybe it was an added layer of ‘Oh, we’re going to be fine.'”

Choking up, the TikTok celebrity spoke candidly about how she was now forced to “rebuild” her entire life, while Ford could continue his usual lifestyle. Nonetheless, Robillard was “trying to find the silver lining in it.”