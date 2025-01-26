TikTokers are revealing their darkest secrets in viral ‘you’re so funny’ trend

TikTokers have been going viral by sharing their deepest, most personal secrets as part of the popular ‘you’re so funny’ trend.

These confession posts have gone viral on TikTok, reaching millions of viewers. They often reveal the traumatic moments or quirks that shaped their sense of humor, offering a raw glimpse into the pain behind the punchlines.

‘You’re so funny’ TikTok trend explained

Set to the upbeat sound of 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘She Looks So Perfect,’ participants film themselves looking happy or unbothered while pairing the video with captions that highlight their responses to the hypothetical compliment: “You’re so funny!”

The punchline? A startlingly personal or emotional confession follows: “Thanks! I [insert deeply personal or traumatic anecdote].”

For example, TikTok user cassiesbooktok reveals, “’You’re so funny’ Thanks! Sometimes I have hours-long conversations out loud with the imaginary audience in my head.”

Another viral post by emilialassen, with over 3.4 million views, shares: “’You’re so funny!’ Thanks my dad used to help me with my math homework and if I didn’t understand the way he explained it, he would try the exact same way but just louder.”

Other popular examples include: “’You’re so funny’ Thanks, we don’t say ‘I love you’ in my family,“ “’You’re so funny’ Thanks, I don’t have a relationship with my dad,” and “’You’re so funny!’ Thanks, I have no childhood memories and get scared when men get angry.”

Even Michael Clifford, a member of 5 Seconds of Summer, joined the trend, posting: “’You’re so funny’ Thanks, our song is now the theme for trauma bonding.” His video amassed over 6 million views.

Though the origins of the trend remain unclear, its widespread popularity shows no signs of slowing down, as it’s continuing to take over people’s For You Pages on TikTok.

It’s a mix of humor and vulnerability, allowing users to connect over shared experiences, shocking revelations, and the universal truth that sometimes, laughter really is the best coping mechanism.

This is just one of the many trends going viral on TikTok, alongside the popular ‘bathroom mirror’ challenge and the ‘My Shayla’ trend.

