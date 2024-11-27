TikTokers are freezing freshly made popcorn in new trend and here’s why

The bizarre ‘freezing popcorn’ food trend has TikTokers tossing their freshly made popcorn into the freezer.

TikTok’s latest food craze has people popping popcorn into the freezer, turning the beloved warm treat into a frosty, crunchy delight. This unconventional trend has gained traction as users are discovering the surprising transformation of popcorn when chilled.

In September, content creator Dustin Hadley helped kickstart the trend with a TikTok video that quickly went viral, amassing 2.5 million views. Initially skeptical, Hadley questioned why anyone would freeze popcorn, a snack traditionally enjoyed warm and fresh.

Still, he gave it a try, microwaving a bag, placing it in the freezer, and retrieving it hours later for a taste test. To his surprise, the frozen popcorn was a hit.

Why are people freezing their popcorn?

Hadley described the chilled snack as tastier than its warm counterpart. He praised the firm, buttery texture and the enhanced saltiness, noting that the frozen kernels didn’t stick to his teeth. The colder temperature also transformed the buttery coating into a satisfying, melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Recipe developer Nicole McLaughlin from Allrecipes also joined in on the trend, sharing her frozen popcorn experiment on TikTok. While she didn’t specify the exact freezing time, other TikTokers recommend at least an hour for optimal results.

McLaughlin and other enthusiasts agree that frozen popcorn takes on a crunchier texture and intensified flavors, making it a surprisingly addictive snack.

The science behind the trend lies in how chilling affects popcorn’s texture and flavor. As the butter or oil solidifies, it creates a richer mouthfeel, and the cold temperature sharpens the taste of the salt.

Videos featuring this trend have sparked mixed reactions in the comments. While some are baffled by the idea of freezing a traditionally warm snack, others are intrigued and eager to try it themselves.

This is just one of the latest food crazes to take over TikTok, joining the viral ‘onion boil’ and Balkan Breakfast trends.