TikToker under investigation for using baby to wipe snow off car

A TikToker is being investigated by police and Child Protective Services for using a 3-month-old baby to clear snow off the windshield of his car.

After Texas was hit with a shocking four inches of snow on January 20, 2025, many Texans were left to shovel their driveways and clean off their cars before heading on the roads.

While some might have been prepared for the snowfall, others used alternative methods to help clear the snow from their surroundings.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, a 25-year-old man posted about how he used a 3-month-old baby to clear the snow off the windshield of his Hyundai Elantra.

During the clip, the man quickly pulled the baby from side to side until the compact snow was no longer on the car. The man could also be heard laughing as he picked the baby up off the hood.

After Cory Crenshaw, an attorney in the area, brought the TikTok video to the authorities, the Port Arthur Police and Child Protective Services began looking into the incident as well as the man’s criminal history.

The video has since been deleted from the TikToker’s account, but police are now investigating the man, who remains unnamed.

TikToker to be charged with child endangerment after arrest warrant is issued

According to 12News, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the “sad situation” occurred at the O.W. Collins Elderly Apartments.

Once the video went viral, viewers were outraged over the “disgraceful” footage, calling the man out for “child abuse.”

“Lock him up, this is disgraceful,” commented one on X.

“And it looks like the baby does not even have socks on its little tiny feet. Oh my goodness. And who is filming this, the mother?” wrote another.

“This is appalling!” a third exclaimed.

Some viewers also questioned if the baby was real or a fake doll, as they couldn’t justify how anyone would use a 3-month-old baby in such an “aggressive” manner.

As authorities continue to look into the incident, an arrest warrant for the man is in the works. The police chief said the suspect will likely be arrested and charged with child endangerment.