TikToker Tylerhateslife dead at 28 after motorcycle accident

TikToker Tylerhateslife has died at 28 years old after a motorcycle accident, according to a post made on his account.

Tyler grew his TikTok account to nearly 600,000 followers by uploading videos showing off the gospel music that he created.

He often shared clips of himself playing on the streets, where he has a passerby put on a pair of headphones to listen to one of his original songs.

On August 15, 2024, his partner shared on Tyler’s TikTok page that the gospel musician had died after an accident just two days prior.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Tyler Smith (Tylerhateslife) on August 13, 2024, due to a tragic accident while on his way to worship Jesus,” it reads. “Tyler’s incredible impact through his music and generosity will be cherished by all who knew him.

“Your presence, thoughts, and prayers are greatly appreciated as we honor Tyler’s remarkable legacy. Thank you for your love and support.”

According to WTVM news, Tyler Smith died in a motorcycle crash after hitting a deer. His ex-wife, Mallory Smith, also shared her love for the TikToker.

“He was a great day to all three of the boys: to Wyatt, Eli, and Garrett,” she said. “They’ll always remember him by his music. He wrote a song about his mom a couple years ago called ‘Angels Don’t Cry’. They’ll always have a guardian angel in their daddy and I’m just very, very thankful they have his music to remember him by.

“We’re just thankful for the outpour from the community to my family, to his family that’s traveling from Texas, and to his fiancée, Savannah Kilburn, and to all of the members of churches with Abel Ministries, Wynnton United Methodist Church and Church on the Rock.”

