TikToker takes homeless woman on date after viral backlash for ‘ghosting’ her

A TikToker took a “homeless” woman out on a date after facing backlash for not showing up to their initial planned outing in a viral clip.

Content creator Prince (mynamesprince), who is known for asking out random women on the streets, was slammed on TikTok after sharing a video titled “Accidentally picking up homeless woman.”

In the viral clip, he told her: “I saw you from over there, you’re so pretty. I just wanted to say hi to you,” while the woman smiled and tried to keep walking.

They had a short conversation before he invited her to dinner, and she agreed. However, she mentioned that she doesn’t have a phone and only communicates through payphones and email. She suggested they meet up later, and Prince seemed to agree, taking down her email address.

But it was later revealed that the TikToker had stood up his date, prompting a lot of criticism from his viewers. This led him to post an update clip, where he explained that he wasn’t sure of the exact location where they were supposed to meet and his phone battery had died.

Prince eventually reached out to her again via email and asked her out, but she declined. Before leaving the country, he mentioned that once he was back in Toronto, he planned to take her out for dinner.

When he came back, they reconnected and ended up going to a Jack Astor’s in the city, where they seemed to have a blast.

The video went viral with over 256,000 views, as TikTok users flooded the comments to share their thoughts. “Strong eye contact, really interested in what your saying, a keeper,” one person said.

“Love it man, must have made her feel like a respected human again,” another wrote. “She’s so nice. Anyone can get down on their luck. So good to see the catch up,” a third added.

“You gotta marry her now, don’t just stand her up, wife her up,” someone else commented, to which Prince jokingly replied: “All of TikTok is invited.”