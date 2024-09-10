TikToker stuns judge after creating homemade explosives for internet fame

A 43-year-old Quebec man shocked a judge after admitting that he created homemade explosives to go viral on social platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

Netizens do all sorts of absurd things with the aim of going viral. From streamers jumping over oncoming cars to participating in dangerous trends like ‘the milk crate challenge,’ it’s not unusual to see users going above and beyond for views.

However, one man left a judge speechless after admitting that he’d cooked up homemade explosives with the hope of becoming an influencer.

43-year-old Dominic Pelletier was arrested in February 2024 after his videos on TikTok and Facebook caught the attention of local law enforcement.

CBC News / Facebook Police raided the home of 43-year-old Dominic Pelletier, finding a variety of homemade explosive devices.

These videos show Pelletier causing explosions and blowing up a variety of different items.

Upon raiding his home, police discovered “pipe bombs, propane tanks, burned aerosol cans, as well as ammunition,” as reported by CBC News.

Pelletier pleaded guilty, saying he was unemployed at the time of recording the videos and was hoping to strike it rich after going viral.

As per reports, Judge Steve Magnan was left completely dumbfounded by this admission. “How old are you?” he asked, continuing to say that such behavior would be unthinkable even at 18 years old, “but at 43…” he trailed off.

Pelletier admitted that he was “reckless” after being informed that his actions could have seriously injured both himself and others nearby.

Both the prosecution and defense have argued that Pelletier serve a one year sentence of community service, which has yet to be determined as the case is being taken under advisement.

This is just the latest TikToker to get in trouble with the law over their content after a prankster found himself in handcuffs for the second time after recording himself tossing buckets of liquid substances — including poo — on train passengers in Brussels in July 2024.