TikToker stunned after finding bracelet worth $25K at church thrift shop

A TikToker was shocked to find a 190-year-old bracelet valued at an astonishing $25,000 while shopping at a church thrift store.

Content creator and antique jewelry dealer Jessa Pena (glitterandgoldfinds) went viral on TikTok after sharing her rare find while thrifting at a charity organization.

“When you go thrifting and accidentally find a 25k bracelet,” she wrote in her video, which has racked up over 1.5 million views. In the clip, she showed the 18 karats gold jewelry piece featuring an enameled portrait, oval shield links, and scalloped details.

Jessa told Newsweek that she often looks for treasures at Christ stores but never expected to find the bracelet in question. She believes it dates back to the “late Georgian to early Victorian, circa 1835.”

“These bracelets were made to celebrate the garb and heritage of the regions of Switzerland,” the TikToker added. “18 karat and above in heavy quantities is rare to find in older jewelry, as usually someone would have been sold it along the way.”

Although the thrift shop had priced the luxurious piece of jewelry at $5,000, the antique expert says it could be worth between $12,000 and $26,400.

Under her video, many commenters were amazed that she found such a valuable item at a secondhand store. “GO BACK IMMEDIATELY AND AUCTION IT OFF,” one person wrote.

“I would lose my sh*t if I happened upon this. Congrats!” another said. “This literally convinced me to get off TikTok and go to the thrift,” a third commented.

Despite the amazing value, Jessa said she didn’t end up buying the 190-year-old bracelet, though her friend, an antique enthusiast, did.

