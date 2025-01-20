TikToker Siyah dies aged 17

Rising TikTok star Siyah has died at the age of 17, reportedly shot and killed in a car outside a shopping mall.

On January 20, streamer and content creator Messy Maj, known as messymajj on Instagram, announced the news of TikToker Siyah’s death on his page.

“Let’s send our condolences and prayers to #Siyah loved ones! She reportedly passed away at the age of 17 from gun violence,” he wrote in his post.

The caption was accompanied by photos of Siyah along with screenshots of two news reports, one from CBS News and the other from loscerritonews.net. The report from loscerritonews.net described a shooting that took place the previous night in the parking lot of Los Cerritos Center near Chipotle.

The incident occurred inside a vehicle with multiple occupants, believed to be gang-affiliated. One of the individuals in the vehicle was shot, possibly accidentally, and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The report also noted that “the other vehicle occupants have been detained” and that “there are no outstanding suspects,” with the LASD securing the area for investigation.

The CBS News article confirmed that the gunshot victim was a woman, though her identity was not disclosed at the time of publication.

Tributes pour in for Siyah

Siyah’s boyfriend, known on Instagram as dylannn1k, expressed his grief over the TikToker’s death through a series of Instagram Stories.

“I would’ve never imagined I’d never get to see u again u literally mean the world to me. I’m not gon be able to do it without u, like d*mn,” he wrote. “There’s no word to express how much love I have for u, like I really wish ts was a dream, u really showed me what love is like.”

Following this, both Messy Majj and fans of s1yahhh._ began to claim that she was the victim of the shooting, sparking an outpouring of tributes in her honor.

“You never deserved that Siyah. We love you,” one commented. “She was always smiling dancing on my fyp rest in peace baby,” another said. “She ain’t deserve what happened at all it’s so sad and I feel for anyone close to her,” a third shared.

Siyah had over 167,000 followers and 6.5 million likes on TikTok, where she’d often post dance videos beauty tutorials, and GRWM content.