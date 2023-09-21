TikToker shows off secret McDonald’s burger only available for a few minutes every day

A TikToker just showed off a secret McDonald’s burger only available for a few minutes every day, at least, that’s the case in the United States.

Secret menu items in fast food chains are something that has been regaining popularity of late, especially as social media celebs show off food items that you can’t typically get from the regular menu.

Be it In-N-Out’s legendary Animal Style Fries or some insane version of a Burger King whopper for you to try. Secret menu items are usually born out of the odd combinations of customers or restaurants just wanting to use up prepped food.

And a TikToker has now shown off a secret item from McDonald’s you can only get for a small period of time in the morning.

Tommy Winkler, known as The Food Guy on TikTok, showed off a McDonald’s burger that you can only get around 10:35 AM, which is the small period of time you can get items from both the breakfast and lunch menu.

Apparently, if you ask for the ‘McBrunch’ burger, you can get a burger with the standard sesame bun, two cheeseburger patties, bacon, hashbrowns, and eggs in it. A burger that combines ingredients exclusive to both menus.

“Catch me here at 10:35 every morning,” Winkler’s caption cheekily reads.

However, as shown in his video, you’re probably going to confuse the employee taking your order, and Winkler had to talk to a different employee to get it sorted. So be prepared for some awkwardness if you do attempt to order it yourself.

But, the ‘McBrunch’ is not exactly the most exclusive burger. While it may be rare in the US, it already exists in some form on the Australian breakfast menu. Named the ‘Big Brekkie Burger’ it is essentially the same burger, except a cheese slice is replaced with barbecue sauce.

So if you do want to eat a ‘McBrunch’ every day like Winkler seemingly does, you might want to move to Australia.