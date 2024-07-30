TikToker Shawty Bae claps back at rumors she pays boyfriend to date her

TikToker Shawty Bae hit back at online hate after viewers speculated that she paid her current boyfriend to date her.

Content creator Shawty Bae often garners millions of views from her 1.5M followers on TikTok.

While she’s gone viral for sharing her relationship with boyfriend Isaiah Camacho, many netizens have scrutinized the TikToker, alleging that she’s supposedly paying her man to be with her.

“For the bag,” one trolled on TikTok.

“If I was broke I’d come back too,” quipped another.

Though criticism has influxed, Shawty Bea poked fun at the remarks in a live stream.

During this, she was with Isaiah and read a comment aloud where someone said she was in a “fake relationship.”

She then joked, “Yeah, I hired him. A thousand an hour… And I hired him to steal all my money… Oh yeah, and I hired him to be at my house every day. And I hired him to sleep with me all night,” she said.

Her boyfriend seemed to be amused by the comments made by the social media trolls, given how he was smirking at how Shawty Bae clapped back at them.

“Definitely,” he sarcastically added as he paced back and forth, occasionally adding a chuckle here and there.

Viewers of the viral repost of the TikToker’s live-stream reacted by laughing at her response, as many were loyal fans and understood she was only joking.

“Ngl she funny af,” said one viewer.

“Not him saying definitely!” exclaimed another.

However, the negativity did continue in the comments of the repost, with some agreeing that they might even use each other.

“They use each other. She knows she doesn’t get the views without him lol,” said one

“We knew it, cuz why would he wanna be with you,” added another.

Despite the speculation about Shawty Bae paying Isaiah and the remarks about them having a fake relationship, the two continue to post TikToks and remain on the viral side of the platform.

