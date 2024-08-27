TikToker shares ‘genius’ airport packing hack to save money

A TikToker has gone viral for sharing a ‘genius’ airport packing hack that might actually save travelers some money.

Paying an extra $40 or more to check an overstuffed suitcase at the airport can be a real financial burden for many. However, this budget-friendly hack is said to work like a dream for travelers who tend to overpack but want to avoid overspending.

In a viral clip, content creator Faith Woodhall shared her travel tip: “Bring a second plastic bag full of stuff and buy a Boots/duty-free bag at the airport so they think you’ve just bought stuff at the airport.”

Article continues after ad

The video shows the UK-based travel and fashion TikToker with her friend stashing their belongings in tote bags from a duty-free shop in an effort to avoid luggage fees.

Faith added in the caption: “This one for my overpacking girlies… Always works a dream- never been charged for a second bag.”

Article continues after ad

Many TikTok users took to the comments to confirm that this hack works wonders. “Been doing this for years. Works every time! Never had a problem getting past Ryanair,” one person wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Been doing this for years, works even with easyJet and Ryanair!” another shared. “Done this for years works every time,” a third added, while someone else said: “This is genius.”

Others weren’t happy that the TikToker was ‘exposing’ this hack. “Please don’t expose our secrets like that,” one viewer wrote. “Stop telling people, ruin it for the people that have been doing it for years,” another added.

This is just one of the many tricks travelers use to keep costs down. However, these cost-saving tactics can sometimes go horribly wrong.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this year, a man was banned from his flight after trying out a viral packing hack, which involves stuffing clothing items into a pillowcase, zipping it up, and hiding them.